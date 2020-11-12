Police appeal after a man breaks into a house in Derry

Contact
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary in the Dunvale Park area of Derry at 10am on Tuesday.
A male suspect wearing a black jumper, grey trousers and white trainers was seen entering from the rear of the property and the kitchen window was smashed.
The presence of the resident deterred the suspect who is believed to have left towards playing fields behind the property.
If anyone has any information in relation to the incident, please call the Police non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 1187 of 10/11/20.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.