Councillors continue the push to have a public inquiry into how a huge illegal dump in Derry was allowed to happen

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to write to the Northern Ireland Exeuctive seeking a public inquiry into Mobuoy dump on the outskirts of Derry.

Earlier this year, the Environment Minister Edwin Poot said he had ruled out a public inquiry into the circumstances behind a huge illegal dump.

The dump at Mobuoy near Maydown is believed to contain up to one million tonnes of waste.

News of its discovery first emerged in 2014.

An criminal investigation into the dump is continuing.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs commissioned an independent report from Chris Mills, the former Director of the Welsh Environment Agency, to carry out a review of waste disposal at the Mobuoy site and the lessons learnt for future regulation of the waste industry.

However, there have been calls for a public inquiry into how the dump went unnoticed for so long.

Councillors at a meeting yesterday of the local council's Environment and Regeneration committee agreed to write to the Northern Ireland Executive to ask for such an inquiry.