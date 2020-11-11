New details emerge about proposed sale of Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre building in Derry

The former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry is being sold for an asking price of £500,000.

The centre, which was hugely popular with generations of young people in the city, closed several years ago.

The building, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been empty since.

Now, however, the council has put it up for sale.

The local authority is asking for offers of around £500,000 for the Waterside building.

Mayor Brian Tierney said the council was 'confident' of getting a 'positive response' to its call out for expressions of interest.

“Council’s prime objective in putting this site out to the market, is to achieve an attractive, sustainable and well integrated scheme that will complement and enhance the site and the surrounding area.”

Waterside SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly described the news as a 'positive development.'

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said since the closure of the centre he and his colleagues had been 'proactively' working with the relevant stakeholders to see progress on the site.

“I am pleased that the site is now on the public market following completion of the development brief. The focus will be given to new projects with job creation and commercial/ leisure use.”

Overseeing the process of the development of this important site for Council is Lambert, Smith and Hampton.

The council said it is required to ensure a sound financial return for the disposal of the site.