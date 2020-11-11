Covid outbreak at County Derry care home

The Department of Health (DoH) and Public Health Agency (PHA) have been informed of a Covid-19 outbreak at a Limavady care home.

Multiple cases of the virus amid clients and staff at Thackeray Place were confirmed in a statement provided to Derry Now by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT), who manage the facility.

A spokesperson said: “A number of our clients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Thackeray Place Care Home.

“The Trust is taking all the necessary infection prevention and control measures to protect our clients and staff and the Department of Health and Public Health Agency have been informed of the situation.”

Thackeray Place, on Ballyclose Street in the town, is a purpose built residential home with 32 single bedrooms and also provides respite care.

146 outbreaks are currently confirmed in care homes across Northern Ireland. The DoH defines an outbreak as two or more cases at a facility among residents or staff within a two-week period.

The number of outbreaks in care homes has soared from just 28 at the beginning of October to its current total.

Last week, Health Minister Robin Swann announced staff in care homes will now be tested on a weekly basis, and that care homes were a key area in the battle against the virus.

I am pleased to be able to confirm that testing is being made available to care home staff on a weekly basis,” he said.

“I have asked officials to ensure this takes effect right across the sector as soon as possible. The expansion of testing is one of the most important weapons in our continuing battle with Covid-19.”

“I acknowledge the dedication and hard work of staff in our homes and also the support being provided to homes by the Trusts, PHA and HSCB.

“The more prevalent the virus is in our community, the greater the risk of it spreading into our care homes.”