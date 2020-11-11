Funding announced to top-up sick pay for housing support workers in Derry affected by Covid-19

Workers in Derry who help people to live independently in the community have been advised that additional funding is available to top-up the sick pay of workers affected by Covid-19.

Around 1,000 local people are employed through Supporting People Programme.

Supporting People workers provide housing related support services, help people affected by domestic violence, those with addictions, families with child protection concerns, people in need of benefit advice and more.

Those include vital projects such as the House in the Wells, Beechway, Foyle Valley House, Damien House, Alexander House, Shepherds View and Simon Community Bonds Hill.

Following discussions with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), trade union UNISON has announced that additional Covid-19 funding to aid Supporting People Providers in the Community and Voluntary Sector can be used to top-up salaries of workers who are on Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) or half pay due to Covid related illness and self isolation.

Employers who are Supporting People providers can now apply to the NIHE for funding to cover the costs of topping-up workers salaries to full pay from November.

If you are currently unable to attend work due to self isolating or Covid related illness and are only in receipt of SSP or your salary has been reduced to half pay, contact your employer and ask that they apply to the NIHE for funding to top your pay up to full salary.

Unison Community Branch Chairperson, Niall McCarroll, has encouraged any worker who experiences reduction in wages to make contact with UNISON Community Branch for further support and to join the UNISON led Supporting People Campaign.

"A campaign calling for equality for frontline homeless sector workers," he said.