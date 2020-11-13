Motorists clocked driving through village at 100 mph

Local representatives have appealed for residents to report incidents of dangerous driving in Drumsurn after speed indicator devices in the village recorded some vehicles travelling over 100mph.

Causeway Coast and Glen Borough councillor Brenda Chivers and Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) member Ann McNickle have raised concerns at a recent meeting.

The speed of heavy duty vehicles and farm vehicles through the village was of particular concern.

“Through the SIDS that were located at the entrance to the village, vehicles have been recorded travelling at over 100 miles per hour,” said Ann McNickle.

“Residents have also voiced concern and would like to see some action taken to ensure the safety of everyone and to avoid a fatal tragedy.

“We appeal to all residents to be vigilant and inform your local representative of where and when these vehicles are been driven recklessly.

“We will endeavour to report this to the PSNI and try and eradicate this reckless and anti social behaviour.

“I would also appeal for residents to get involved in a new 'neighbourhood watch' scheme which has proven successful in other areas in ensuring safety and helping to reduce anti-social behaviour,” added Mrs McNickle.