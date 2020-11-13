Benbradagh community urged to support Christmas appeal

The communities of Dungiven, Gortnahey, Foreglen and Feeny have been urged to support the annual Benbradagh Christmas Giving Tree appeal.

Cllr Kathleen McGurk, who runs the appeal alongside a number of local volunteers, said the appeal will help families struggling at Christmas.

“This appeal has been very successful to date, helping many local families who are struggling with the extra costs associated with Christmas,” she said.

“We ask people to pick up an extra gift when they are doing their Christmas shopping and then drop it off to the Appeal Banner at one of the collection points.

“We then collect all the donated gifts and distribute them to local families in need through the help of local charities and community groups.

“This has been a particularly tough year for people with the Coronavirus pandemic and many families will be facing additional pressures this year.

“The community was fantastic at coming together through the first wave of the pandemic and I know that the community will once again come together to ensure everyone in our area has a joyful Christmas this year.”

The Benbradagh Giving Tree appeal will run from November 14 – December 13 in Eurospar Dungiven, Centra Feeny, McCartney’s Day Today Gortnaghey & Day Today Foreglen.