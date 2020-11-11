Housing Executive announcement will benefit local areas – Elattar

A local councillor has said the Housing Executive's reclassification to a 'mutual'designation will have a beneficial effect on homes in Mid Ulster.

The decision, announced last week by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, means the organisation will be able to borrow money and start building houses again.

Mid Ulster District councillor Catherine Elattar has said the decision will help benefit rural communities and allow local people to live there.

“In Mid Ulster, we have a shortage of social and affordable housing, especially in smaller rural areas,” she told Derry Now.

“We will continue to look at ways in which this can be resolved so that local people may be able to live in the areas they grew up in rather than moving to neighbouring towns.

Mid Ulster District councillor Catherine Elattar.

“The existence of small local schools, sporting clubs and local communities depend on young people and families being able to live within their own vicinity.

“It has been apparent for some time that housing stress has been increasing here in the North. The lack of new build houses is not on par with the demand, either for social or affordable housing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Housing Executive employees for the dedication they have shown to tenants and the organisation.

We are looking forward to the biggest public housing project in decades providing stable, secure and affordable homes for all.



“I commend the Minister for her commitment to this project and for the innovative overhaul ensuring social housing in the North is more secure for the future.”