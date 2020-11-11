Online lecture to give insight into hunger striker

Contact
A local history group is one of four who have collaborated to host an online lecture giving an insight into the life of republican hunger striker Bobby Sands.
Rath Lurach History Collective will host the lecture alongside the 1798 Rebellion Casualty Database, Society of United Irishmen/Ulster Events and Tours and Trasna na Tíre.
The lecture, entitled 'Bobby Sands – the man behind the headlines' will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 8.00pm via Zoom.
A contribution from ballad singer Christy Moore will feature on the show, while local historian Stephen McCracken will chat to Bellaghy's Colm Scullion, who shared a cell with Sands in Long Kesh.
Details given on the Facebook event page for the lecture said it would neither 'glorify nor pass judgement' on Sands 'activity prior to his time in the H Blocks.
For details on how to access the online lecture, visit the Events section of the Rath Lurach History Collective Facebook page, where the Zoom link can be found.
