Irish Coastguard helicopter brought in to help with local search for missing person

The Irish Coastguard helicopter has been helping with the local search.
The helicopter was called in yesterday to help with the operation.
A number of other emergency response agencies, including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire Service, Coleraine Coastguard, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, have also been helping with the search.
No other details have been released about the operation.
