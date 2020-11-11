No decision yet from Stormont as DUP proposal to reopen hospitality sector fails to get support at Derry council meeting

The Northern Ireland Executive has yet to announce a decision on whether to extend coronavirus restrictions.

The current restrictions are due to end at midnight on Thursday.

However, talks at Stormont ended in the early hours of this morning without the executive reaching agreement.

The DUP had blocked a proposal from the Health Minister Robin Swann to keep all restrictions in place for two more weeks.

Ministers have, instead, been debating a partial reopening of some sectors, including the hospitality industry.

Stormont's executive ministers are set to meet again today.

Meanwhile, councillors in Derry yesterday refused to support a DUP proposal asking for the hospitality sector to be allowed to reopen on Friday.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey had asked that Derry City and Strabane District Council write to the Northern Ireland Executive in support of opening up the hospitality sector later this week.

However, his proposal failed to get any support from other councillors on the council's Business and Culture committee.

Putting forward his proposal, Alderman Ramsey claimed that there was no evidence which showed that the hospitality sector was responsible for the recent spike in Covid cases in the local council region.