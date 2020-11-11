Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry school hit by a spate of Covid-19 cases to reopen sooner than expected

St Joseph's will welcome back pupils from tomorrow

St joseph's Derry

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry school hit by a spate of Covid-19 cases is to reopen sooner than expected.

Last week, St Joseph's Boys School in Creggan told pupils to stay at home for two weeks because of the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in the school community.

St Joseph's Boys School informed parents that all teaching would be done online for the fortnight, with the school planning to reopen again on Monday, November 23.

However, the school has now said that it will reopen for pupils sooner than expected.

Year 12 and 14 pupils are to attend school tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13.

All other year groups will continue to be taught remotely.

No canteen facilities will be available this week but packed lunches will be provided for those entitled to free school meals.

All years groups will be back in school on Monday, November 16.

Full canteen service will available at the school from next week.

Meanwhile, local schools continue to try and prevent the spread of the virus within their communities.

Lumen Christi College yesterday sent around 30 pupils home to self-isolate for two weeks after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie