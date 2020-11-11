Derry school hit by a spate of Covid-19 cases to reopen sooner than expected

A Derry school hit by a spate of Covid-19 cases is to reopen sooner than expected.

Last week, St Joseph's Boys School in Creggan told pupils to stay at home for two weeks because of the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in the school community.

St Joseph's Boys School informed parents that all teaching would be done online for the fortnight, with the school planning to reopen again on Monday, November 23.

However, the school has now said that it will reopen for pupils sooner than expected.

Year 12 and 14 pupils are to attend school tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13.

All other year groups will continue to be taught remotely.

No canteen facilities will be available this week but packed lunches will be provided for those entitled to free school meals.

All years groups will be back in school on Monday, November 16.

Full canteen service will available at the school from next week.

Meanwhile, local schools continue to try and prevent the spread of the virus within their communities.

Lumen Christi College yesterday sent around 30 pupils home to self-isolate for two weeks after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.