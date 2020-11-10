Contact

DUP councillors fail to support council motion inviting Joe Biden to visit Derry

Local authority to write to US President-Elect to congratulate him on his victory

Reporter:

Staff reporter

DUP councillors today refused to support a council proposal inviting Joe Biden to visit Derry.

At the first meeting of Derry City and Strabane District council since President-Elect Biden won the US election, SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell proposed that the council write to Mr Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their victory.

Cllr Farrell, the chair of the council's Business and Culture committee, which met this afternoon, said the letter should also invite the US political leaders to visit the local council area if they come to Ireland during their term in office.

When his proposal was put to a vote, it was supported by eleven councillors on the committee.

However, DUP councillors, Graham Warke and David Ramsey, both abstained from the vote.

Neither Alderman Warke of Alderman Ramsey commented on why they did not support the proposal.

