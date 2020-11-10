DUP councillors fail to support council motion inviting Joe Biden to visit Derry

Contact
Joe Biden
DUP councillors today refused to support a council proposal inviting Joe Biden to visit Derry.
At the first meeting of Derry City and Strabane District council since President-Elect Biden won the US election, SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell proposed that the council write to Mr Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their victory.
Cllr Farrell, the chair of the council's Business and Culture committee, which met this afternoon, said the letter should also invite the US political leaders to visit the local council area if they come to Ireland during their term in office.
When his proposal was put to a vote, it was supported by eleven councillors on the committee.
However, DUP councillors, Graham Warke and David Ramsey, both abstained from the vote.
Neither Alderman Warke of Alderman Ramsey commented on why they did not support the proposal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.