Dog rescued after falling off a cliff edge in Donegal

Contact
A happy ending after dog was recued from Donegal cliff
A dog has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge in Donegal.
Killybegs Coast Guard had a rather unusual callout yesterday but it was one which happily had a positive conclusion.
The team were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard at 1.30pm on Monday.
A dog had fallen off a cliff edge and there was concern for the dog's owner.
A spokesperson for Killybegs Coast Guard said: "Killybegs CG arrived on scene and spoke to the owner of the dog who was fine and in no danger.
"We set up our climbing system and the dog was rescued safely from the shoreline below the cliff face."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.