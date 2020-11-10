Dog rescued after falling off a cliff edge in Donegal

A dog has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge in Donegal.

Killybegs Coast Guard had a rather unusual callout yesterday but it was one which happily had a positive conclusion.

The team were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard at 1.30pm on Monday.

A dog had fallen off a cliff edge and there was concern for the dog's owner.

A spokesperson for Killybegs Coast Guard said: "Killybegs CG arrived on scene and spoke to the owner of the dog who was fine and in no danger.

"We set up our climbing system and the dog was rescued safely from the shoreline below the cliff face."