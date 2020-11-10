Major power cut leaves many parts of Derry without electricity

Contact
There has been a major power cut in Derry.
Large parts of the city lost electricity for a time this afternoon.
While power has been restored to many homes and businesses, the electricity is still not working in many properties.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity said they are aware of an issue in the BT47/BT48 postcodes.
"A repair team has been assigned and is en route as we speak. The fault is due to a failure of the high voltage electricity network," the spokesperson said.
