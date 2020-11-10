Householders urged to be vigilant following the recent theft of a quantity of home heating oil

Contact
Householders are being urged to step up security to prevent the theft of home heating oil.
With winter approaching, police on both sides of the border are expecting an increase in this type of crime.
Gardaí are investigating the recent theft of a quantity of home heating oil in Manorcunningham.
The theft happened in Abbey Park at some stage between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday morning last.
Police are offering some advice to protect homeowners against home heating oil theft:
1. Attach tank locks.
2. Install a tank alarm.
3. Increase Security lighting around the home particularly to the rear and sides.
4. Keep your tank hidden if possible and if this is not possible, have a fencing structure of some sort built around it.
6. Look out for your neighbours and report all suspicious activity to police.
