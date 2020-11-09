There is currently a security alert in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper said a suspect device has been found in the Allingham/Magill areas of the estate.

Cllr Cooper said the ATO is on the scene and asked people to avoid the area.

"I will post an update once there is an indication that the alert is coming to an end," he said.

The PSNI have not released any details about the security alert.