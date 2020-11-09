Contact

Car stolen during a burglary of a house in the Balmoral Avenue area of Derry

Vehicle later found in the Claudy area

Staff reporter

Detectives investigating the theft of a car during a burglary in the Balmoral Avenue area of Derry in the early hours of Thursday, November 5, are appealing for witnesses.

It was reported that at around 5.40 am, a silver-coloured Vauxhall Antara was taken from a property in the Balmoral Avenue area.

A bank card was also taken during the incident.

Later on Thursday, police received reports of a similar vehicle and a male acting suspiciously in the Claudy area.

The vehicle was located abandoned in the Glenadon Park area at around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “I want to appeal to anyone who may have observed a silver-coloured Vauxhall Antara in these areas, or has dash-cam footage, or who witnessed anyone getting out of the vehicle in the Glenadon Park area to get in touch with us on 101 and quote reference number 262 of 05/11/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

