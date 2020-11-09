The festive season is quickly approaching as Derry's Christmas tree is erected in the city centre

Contact
Derry's main Christmas tree being put in place today.
Derry's Christmas tree has arrived.
The large tree was today put into place at its traditional home in Guildhall Square.
However, it will be a very different Christmas this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of people would have gathered in the city centre next week for the switching-on of the Christmas lights.
However, the event will not happen this year.
Instead, the lights will be switched on virtually.
