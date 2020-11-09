Contact
The leisure centre closed several years ago.
The former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre building looks set for a new lease of life.
The leisure centre, which was a much-loved facility in the city for many years, closed several years ago.
The building, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been vacant since.
However, DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton today said the building has now been placed on the public market for interested parties.
“Since the closure of Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre my colleagues and I have been proactively working with the relevant stakeholders to see progress on the site," he said.
"I am pleased that the site is now on the public market following completion of the development brief.
"The focus will be given to new projects with job creation and commercial/leisure use.
"I look forward to seeing further progress on this prominent site in the Waterside.”
