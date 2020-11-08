New attempt made today to refloat the boat that has been stuck in the River Foyle for almost three months

Contact
A digger was brought in today to help free up the stranded boat.
Renewed efforts were made today in a bid to refloat a boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle since August.
A digger was used to dredge some of the land around the boat in the hope that it will refloat during the next high tide.
The boat has become something of a local attraction since it rang aground close to Bay Road park on August 22.
The owners of the boat have made a number of unsuccessful attempts to refloat the vessel.
It remains to be seen whether their efforts today will free up the boat.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.