New attempt made today to refloat the boat that has been stuck in the River Foyle for almost three months

Renewed efforts were made today in a bid to refloat a boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle since August.

A digger was used to dredge some of the land around the boat in the hope that it will refloat during the next high tide.

The boat has become something of a local attraction since it rang aground close to Bay Road park on August 22.

The owners of the boat have made a number of unsuccessful attempts to refloat the vessel.

It remains to be seen whether their efforts today will free up the boat.