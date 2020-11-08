Derry church damaged during arson attack: police appealing for information

Police are appealing for information following the report of rubbish being set on fire in the grounds of a church in the Aileach Road area of Derry at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, October 26.

A number of windows in the church were damaged as a result of this fire.

If you have any information in relation to this incident please call Foyleside Neighbourhood team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1893 26/10/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/