County Derry duo through to Voice UK final

County Derry acts Jonny Brooks and Brooke Scullion have made it through to next week's Voice UK final.

Both County Derry acts reached the final four tonight as the semi final took place after a seven-month hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonny saw off competition from London's Lois Moodie to seal Team Tom's nomination for the final, while Brooke got the nod over Welsh singer Trinity-Leigh Cooper for Team Meghan.

Audience members, including Brooke's grannies, Peggy and Sheila, tuned in virtually on a host of screens placed behind coaches Meghan Trainor, Will. I. Am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

Brooke performed a version of 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', originally recorded by Mark Ronson and featuring Miley Cyrus that led coach Meghan Trainor to praise her 'unique' voice.

“You are so special because your voice is so unique,” she said, appearing via video link on a screen perched on one of the famous chairs.

“You're such a superstar, it's so overwhelming. You've grown so much in six months and are like a whole new woman.”

Will. I. Am also praised the Bellaghy woman's voice, saying it married to the song 'like hand and glove', while Tom Jones reserved a special mention for the Celtic connection.

“It's a Celtic thing. The Welsh, the Irish and the Scots – Celts. The English are not bad but this is a Celtic thing. A beautiful Celtic voice,” he said.

Jones chose Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons' for his act, Newbridge native Jonny Brooks, whose performance also drew praise from all four coaches.

“I'm a massive fan, you're phenomenal. Every time I hear your voice I just love it. It would be a shame not to have you in the final,” he said.

After his performance, Brooks told the show's host, Emma Willis, how the experience had taught him a lot.

“I think the last eight months have told me I don't want to stop doing this. This is something I need to do,” he said.

The result is a coup for the Oakleaf county, with Brooke and Jonny following in the footsteps of Moneyneena's young star Dara McNicholl, who performed in the Voice Kids UK final earlier this year.

The final will air next Saturday night, November 14, at 8.40pm on ITV1.