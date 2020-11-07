Daughter of pensioner whose car was destroyed in Galliagh violence criticises police response

A large crowd gathered tonight for a protest about ongoing trouble in the Galliagh area of Derry.

Last night, a number of cars were set on fire in the area and an attempt was made to hijack another vehicle.

Earlier in the week, there were a number of security alerts after hoax devices were found in Galliagh and surrounding areas.

Speakers at tonight's protest blamed last night's trouble on teenagers, many of whom the protestors said had travelled to Galliagh from other parts of the city.

Among those who spoke at tonight's protest, which took place outside the Spar shop at Fairview Road, was Selena Doherty McFeely, whose 80-year-old father's car was destroyed (below) during last night's trouble.

Mrs Doherty McFeely criticised the police response to the attack, claiming that it was '13 hours and 17 minutes' after the attack before PSNI officers arrived at her father's house.

She said that she and a number of other women had confronted the young people involved in the violence, but added 'that is not my job'.

She said that what her family went through last night was 'heartbreaking'.

Mrs Doherty McFeely thanked those who had supported her family last night and added that it was important the local community come together to stop the attacks.

Organisers of the protest said they planned to 'mobilise' local people in future in a bid to stop the violence.

In a statement earlier today, local Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon condemned those involved in the trouble.

"The last few nights have seen destruction on and around our community of Galliagh," she said.

"Large groups of young people, many from right across the city have been gathering with petrol bombs and fireworks resulting in shops and property being damaged, and residents traumatised.

"There is neither an excuse or place for this behaviour on our streets.

"Everyone has the opportunity to become part of the community and contribute to the solution to the needs of the residents instead of this mindless destruction and intimidation of your neighbours."