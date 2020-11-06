Contact

Night of trouble in Derry's Galliagh area: Attempted hijacking, cars and bins set on fire and police come under attack

Police thank community representatives for their support

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Police are investigating the attempted hijacking of a delivery van on Fairview Road in the city just before 6.30pm this evening.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the vehicle by a group of youths.

However, the driver managed to escape and the flames were extinguished by members of the public before significant damage was caused.

Cars and bins have also been set alight and masonry and fireworks thrown at officers.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area.

"They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.

“In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community.

“We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home.

"Neighbourhood officers are on duty and we have additional resources available to respond to incidents.”

