Housing Executive aims to build 3,000 new houses in Derry over the next five years

The Housing Executive wants to build 3,000 new homes over the next five years in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Executive officials told a meeting of the local council this week that the organisation currently has plans to construct just under 1,600 houses in the area before 2023.

The housing body aims to build the rest of the new properties over the following couple of years.

The figures were revealed on Tuesday when senior figures from the Housing Executive addressed an online meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee.

Housing Executive chief executive, Clark Bailie, said they were committed to tackling the housing needs in the Derry and Strabane areas.

There are currently 4,661 people on the social housing waiting list in the local council area.

Of these, 3,603 are classed as being in 'housing stress'.

Addressing councillors, Mr Baile said they had plans to build 3,000 new social housing units in the local area in the next five years.

“We have identified just under 1,600 new social housing units between 2020 and 2023.

“Obviously, there is a bit of work to do to close that gap but I hope it gives you some confidence that there is a focus on addressing the housing need within your council area.”

Mr Bailie said 2020 had been an 'unprecedented year for everyone'.

“The Housing Executive has followed government advice on the management of the coronavirus outbreak and we have made changes in the way we deliver our services.

“These changes are intended to protect our staff and customers while ensuring that we continue to provide key essential ser- vices.

“Our Housing Investment Plan is developed as a comprehensive conversation piece for the whole Northern Ireland housing sector and is informed by a range of stakeholders.

“We have a good working relationship with Derry City a and Strabane District Council and there is a lot of engagement on priorities.”

During 2019/20, in partnership with housing associations, 505 new social housing properties were built throughout the local council area.

The Housing Executive said it currently funded 70 accommodation based services for almost 1,366 service users in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area as well as 12 floating support services for 496 service users.

Speaking at this week's meeting, the Housing Executive’s north regional manager, Frank O’Connor, said: “Our Derry City and Strabane teams continue to provide a high quality, dedicated housing service to the area, which has been even more difficult during the lockdown period.

“Working alongside our Customer Services Unit, Accounts and Housing Benefit teams, we strive to continue to provide our tenants and the wider community with an effective and efficient service.

“We are committed to investing in the Derry City and Strabane area, to improve the lives of people in our community.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that the Housing Executive is to undergo the biggest shake-up in its 50-year history.

The organisation will be split in two with its landlord arm becoming an inde- pendent mutual organi- sation.

This will enable it to borrow money and start building houses again.

The Housing Executive, which is Northern Ireland's public housing authority, has not built houses for about 20 years.

Instead, social housing has been built by housing associations.

Announcing details of the overhaul this week, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, who has responsibility for housing, said there is also a commitment to prioritise the areas of highest housing need which the minister said included 'north and west Belfast and Derry city'.