Derry rescue team asked to help out with a missing person search in Donegal

Derry-based Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) crews today helped out with a 'missing person' operation in Donegal.
A FSR spokesperson said that at 3.40pm today they received a call to provide assistance to the gardai in relation to a missing person alert in Donegal.
"Two response vehicles, a boat and jetski were dispatched to the location with a Swift Water Team placed on standby at our Prehen base.
"On arrival after a Garda brief and in conjunction with our colleagues from Donegal Mountain Rescue a planned search was commenced covering a large area on land and water.
"As light was fading we were updated that the missing person had been located safe and well. All FSR call signs were stood down and returned to base.
"Appreciation to the Garda and DMRT for the courtesy shown to our teams during today's search," added the spokesperson for the local rescue charity.
