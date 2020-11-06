Two men arrested after a car stolen in Derry this morning is set on fire just over the border

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with an incident of criminal damage which occurred near the Donegal-Derry border.

Gardaí received a report shortly before 8am this morning that a car, understood to be a red Peugeot, had been set alight at Sappagh, near Muff in Inishowen.

Gardaí were aware that a car had been stolen in Derry city and may have travelled into County Donegal.

Having arrived at the scene, Gardaí arrested two males at Derryvane in connection with this criminal damage.

Gardaí are working in cooperation with the PSNI at Strand Road, who are investigating the burglary and theft of a red Peugeot car from a property in the Buncrana Road area of Derry city.



This incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 5am today.

Both men arrested in Derryvane are in their early 20s and are currently detained at Buncrana Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the movements of this car to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540.

In particular they are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area of Bridge End and Sappagh between 7am and 8am this morning and who may have video footage, including dash cam footage.