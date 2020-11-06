Temporary closure for Magherafelt play park

A play facility in Magherafelt has been forced to close until further notice after a Covid-19 mobile testing unit was set up in a nearby car park.

The play park is situated at the council-run Meadowbank Sports Arena, where the testing unit has been located in response to the high number of cases within the area.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council announced the decision this afternoon.

"A Public Health Agency mobile testing unit for Covid-19 is currently located at Meadowbank Sports Arena carpark in Magherafelt," they said.

"The play park located at Meadowbank has therefore been closed to the public. We will let you know as soon as the play park is able to reopen again. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

The move has caused frustration among some parents in the area, who have criticised the lack of alternative play facilities in the town on social media.

Some parents had arrived at the facility yesterday to find it closed to facilitate the nearby Covid testing unit.