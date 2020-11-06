Anger after six security alerts in Derry in the space of five days

The Mayor of Derry has appealed directly to those behind the recent spate of security alerts in the Galliagh of the city to desist.

Five alerts in a six-day period led to major disruption in the area with residents and staff at the city's largest boys' school forced to evacuate.

Fourteen hundred pupils and staff at St Columb's College had just returned to school on Monday after the Halloween break and seven-day Covid-19 order when they had to leave the Buncrana Road school following the discovery of a suspect device at a rear gate on Collon Lane.

A number of residents in the adjacent Slievemore area had to leave their homes. The device was declared an elaborate hoax by police after a controlled explosion was carried about buy the ATO (bomb squad).

The area around the Spar Supermarket on Fairview Road, next to St Joseph's Church (White Chapel) was sealed off on Tuesday night following a discovery of a suspect advice shortly before the store was due to close.

It was also declared a hoax.

Last week, alerts in the Greenhaw Road and Glengalliagh Road areas on Wednesday and Thursday caused major disruption with police coming under attack from youths in the latter incidents.

Speaking from his home yesterday where he is self-isolating after coming in contact with a Covid-19 infected person, Mayor Tierney said the alerts were an 'attack' on the local community.

He said: “The recent hoax security alerts in the Ballyarnett area are deeply concerning and an attack on the whole community at a time when we must pull together to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

“These alerts have forced residents to evacuate their homes when they have been asked to stay there to work or to isolate due to the virus.

“Monday's alert near St Columb's College led to the evacuation of the school on students' first day back after two weeks, causing further disruption to their education.

“They have also tied up critical police resources which are already stretched.

“I want to appeal directly to those responsible for these alerts to think about the consequences of their actions on their community and the anxiety and inconvenience it causes to local residents.

“As a local representative and resident of the area I will continue to support residents and work with anyone to reduce the impact and stop these alerts from disrupting our community. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to pass it on to the PSNI calling 101 or a local elected representative.”

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the alerts had caused 'major disruption' in the area.

Speaking after the College alert, she said: "This is disgraceful and the last thing that pupils, teachers and parents need this morning, particularly as children return to the first day back after the break.”

St Columb's College principal, Finbar Madden, said the device 'was left there in the knowledge it would cause disruption and potentially fear amongst staff and pupils and obviously amongst parents too'.