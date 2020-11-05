Contact

New fundraising campaign launched to help refloat the boat stuck in Derry's River Foyle since August

Owners say it will cost £2,500 to rescue the vessel

Famous boat stuck in the River Foyle in Derry since August could be there for some time yet

The boat has been stuck in the River Foyle since August. Picture by Patrick Stewart

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to raise the money needed to refloat a boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle since August.

The Day Dawn boat got stuck on August 22 in an area close to Bay Road park.

It has since become somewhat of a tourist attraction in the city.

The owners of the boat recently told the Derry News that they ran into difficulty when out for a test run.

Nathan Ross from Dundrum in County Down and his friend Druso Martinez de Riquelme from Marid in Spain own the old fishing vessel.

They have ambitious plans to make the boat available to tourists at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast.

However, they have had great difficulties in securing the help needed to refloat the trawler.

The owners have now launched a fundraising appeal to help secure the money they say they need to save the boat.

You can read more about their appeal here - https://bit.ly/2TUi9BT

 

