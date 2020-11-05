Wonderful act of friendship from young Derry boy for his pal whose daddy died earlier this year

A kind-hearted Derry boy is walking 150km this month to raise money for his teammate whose father passed away earlier this year.

St Columb's College pupil, Travis Brown, will be doing a five kilometre walk every night this month, come rain, hail or shine.

The 11-year-old came up with the idea after hearing that his friend and teammate at Trojans Football Club had lost his father.

"He wanted to make sure this Christmas is a special one for his team mate," explained his proud mum Sinead Brown, who is accompanying him on his nightly walks.

"It's such a lovely gesture and we couldn't be any prouder.

"We'll be out whatever the weather and anyone who wants to come along and join us is more than welcome,” added Sinead.

Travis has already raised over £500 for his friend and it's not the first time he has gone out of his way to help others.

Earlier this year, he won £10 in a competition run by Trojans FC and asked for the money to be donated to local restaurant

Moji who were feeding people in need during lockdown.

"My father had broken his hip so he was getting meals from Moji and when Travis won the money he said straight away that he wanted to donate it to help feed all the grannies and grandas," said Sinead.

Just a few weeks later, Travis and his twin sister, Summer, who is a pupil at St Mary's College, heard about a Donegal farmer who was letting people come and pick free potatoes.

The twins picked a big sack each and donated them to Moji to help feed the vulnerable.

"They are both so kind and caring and think about others before themselves," said Sinead.

"There were enough potatoes to make hundreds of meals."

Travis will leave for his walk from Sainsbury's at 7pm each night.

If you would like to donate to find his fund you can do so at www.paypal.me/travis5k