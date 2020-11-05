Concern that an area on the edge of Derry's city centre is becoming a 'no go' zone

An area close to Derry's city centre is becoming a 'no-go zone,' a local councillor has claimed.

DUP councillor Graham Warke said the behaviour of some people living in temporary B&B accommodation in the lower Carlisle Road, Dacre Terrace and Abercorn Road area was causing concern among local residents and businesses.

He claimed a number of young people had been attacked by some of the B&B occupants and also accused some of those living in the accommodation, which is provided by the Housing Executive, of taking drugs in public.

The situation has got so bad, said Alderman Warke, that some residents and businesses were looking to move out of the area.

Another local councillor, Sinn Fein representative Sandra Duffy, said 'vulnerable' people were being housed in the B&B accommodation without proper support packages in place to help them.

The issue was raised with the chief executive of the Housing Executive, Clark Bailie, when he made a presentation to a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council this week.

Mr Bailie said that during the coronavirus pandemic they had been tasked with finding accommodation for homeless people.

He admitted that they had been 'quite desperate' to find accommodation in the local area.

“We do realise ideally we would have had a support package but in some occasions we just weren't able to do that,” he said.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday.

Senior Housing Executive officials, including Mr Bailie, took part in the online meeting to speak about a range of housing issues in the Derry and Strabane council area.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Duffy said there had been an increase in the number of people who were being housed within Derry's city centre in what she described as 'pop-up B&Bs.'

“These people were very, very vulnerable individuals, have really high support needs and they were not receiving any of the support services that they needed to have,” she said.

“They were being put in dangerous positions at times.

“I have been contacted by a lady who experienced a very serious assault in the city as a result of this.

“I think that is an issue that needs to be resolved.”

Cllr Duffy said she knew that local Housing Executive staff had been trying to 'find a solution' to the problem.

“We have good support services in the city in terms of floating support and I think they need to be utilised but I think there is wider work that needs to be done as well.

“Addressing homelessness is not just putting a roof over someone's head. We need to ensure that there is support available for vulnerable people to allow them to address their issues.”

Mr Bailie said the Housing Executive did not believe that 'just finding a roof for someone was solving the problem.'

“Given the urgency of Covid we put a lot of emphasis on getting people off the street and our original plan was to use hotels where we could get more conventional accommodation but during lockdown many of the hotels closed so we were under huge pressure to find somewhere for people to stay and I'll not make any excuses about that.

“In some parts of the region we were actually quite desperate to find somewhere and we do realise ideally we would have had a support package but in some occasions we just weren't able to do that.

“Hopefully, we are quickly addressing that and we have done certain things to make that better.”

Eddie Doherty, the West Area Manager of the Housing Executive, told the meeting that Covid had presented 'enormous challenges' in finding accommodation for people over the past year.

“For example, when we went into lockdown no one was allowed to move anywhere,” he said.

“There were no allocations by housing associations, there were no allocations by ourselves. There was no movement in or out of temporary accommodation so everything kind of ground to a halt.

“But homelessness did not stop and homeless (people) kept coming to our doors.

“Presenters kept coming to our doors, challenges kept coming to our doors so we had to think of other solutions.”

Mr Doherty continued: “There is no one in this city more aware that it is not just about the roof over their head than me.

“We need more supported accommodation in this city.”

Mr Doherty said he was working to bring investment in support services into Derry.

“I am working on to draw investment into the city. It is very much a work in progress but we are definitely making progress on that.”

On the issue of people being accommodated in B&Bs, Alderman Warke described it as a 'severe' issue for the communities affected.

He claimed that a number of young people had been assaulted in the lower Carlisle Road/Abercorn Road area by some of those living in the temporary accommodation.

“This is one of the heartlands going into the city and it is just making this a no-go area,” he said.

“A lot of the retail have just had enough of what is going on in the vicinity along with residents.

“There are lots of people on about moving home to get away from this area because of the anti-social behaviour.

“This is something that needs to be sorted asap. We don't want any entrance to the city becoming a no go zone,” said Alderman Warke.

SDLP councillor John Boyle said he was also aware of the 'difficulties' being caused by people living in temporary accommodation in the city.

He acknowledged that it was not an easy issue for the Housing Executive to deal with but was a matter that needed addressed.

He added that it was not fair to tar all people living in the accommodation with the 'same brush' but said there were 'vulnerable' people among them who needed appropriate support services.

Mr Baillie said they were keen to work with the council and other agencies in dealing with the issue.

“We do recognise that many of the people we try to help have a range of quite serious issues behavioural issues, mental health, substance dependency.

“We are very conscious of that but I will make no excuses, from a Housing Executive perspective we have a responsibility to find somewhere for them to stay,” he said.