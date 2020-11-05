Work completed on £250,000 improvement project on a prominent Derry street

A major upgrade of a prominent street in Derry has been completed.

The Department for Communities provided funding of £255,000 for the public realm improvement scheme at Bonds Hill in the Waterside.

The street is seen as an important link to the newly-renovated Waterside train station.

The investment has transformed ageing footways, carriageway and lighting as well as the addition of a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossing points along Bonds Hill to provide a safe quality travel link.

The works, which commenced in January of this year, were designed and delivered by the Department for Infrastructure.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said: “This investment is about giving people who live and work in the area an increased sense of civic pride.

"The physical improvements not only improve the image of the area, but also connect communities and improve accessibility.

“In these challenging times when people’s mental and physical health is vitally important, I am delighted to see projects that continually focus on improving disability access and community connectivity as well as promoting active travel.

"I welcome this long overdue revamp of the area, which is now a safer and more attractive area for the whole community to enjoy.”

Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon said she was pleased that her department was able to make such a 'substantial contribution' to this project.

"With the ongoing Covid-19 emergency, we are now having to adapt to a new way of living, and as part of that, we need to create more opportunities for active travel and create safer infrastructure for those who want to walk, wheel and cycle.

“This scheme provides a high quality sustainable travel link to the new Waterside Multi Modal Travel Hub, along with very significant enhancements to the footways, carriageway and street lighting in the area.

"This connects communities and supports people in making active travel choices which will help create a cleaner environment and tackle the impact of climate change.”