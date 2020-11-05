People in Derry urged to help in search for Donegal man missing for almost six weeks

Contact
Cian Langelaan is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build
Gardaí have renewed their appeal in the search for a 27-year-old man who has been missing from west Donegal since last month.
Cian Langelaan has been missing from the Falcarragh area since September 27.
He was last seen in the Hornhead area of Dunfanaghy. Land, sea and air searches have been carried out since.
Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the Horn Head and Dunfanaghy areas and indeed further afield to search buildings and outhouses.
Walkers in wooded areas are being asked to be vigilant.
Cian is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy coloured hair.
Anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, or if they have had any contact from him, is asked to contact Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060 or call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
