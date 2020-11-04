Man arrested in Derry today by PSNI's terrorism unit after a search of a property in the city

Contact
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have carried out a search of a property under the Terrorism Act in the Derry area today in connection with an ongoing investigation.
A PSNI said a number of items were seized for further examination and a 20-year-old man was arrested.
He has been taken to Musgrave police station where he is being questioned by detectives.
