Drumsurn hall gets the go-ahead after council funding reprieve

Drumsurn Community Association has cleared the final hurdle in their plans to build a new hall after the existing building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The development has been rescued after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed to fund the proposal.

Initial funding for a new hall in Drumsurn to act as a base for the local Community Association had been lost after a required bat survey caused significant delay to the project.

However, at a meeting of the council's Leisure and Development Committee, councillors unanimously agreed to provide funding to complete the work.

A combination of Rural Development Programme underspend, Village Renewal funding and an additional council contribution of £64,000 will be used to finance the project.

Chairperson of Drumsurn Community Association, Michelle Friel, said the new facility will be a 'true blessing' for the local area.

“We are absolutely delighted that plans have been passed for funding at last week's Council meeting,” she told Derry Now.

“We would like to thank the council staff who have been working tremendously hard on our behalf and to the councillors of the area for their support. It is greatly appreciated.

“To be able to have this new purpose built facility in the heart of our community will be a true blessing which will enable us as a group to do even more for our residents of the greater Drumsurn area.”