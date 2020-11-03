Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Drumsurn hall gets the go-ahead after council funding reprieve

A bat survey had caused the project to miss the deadline for the original round of funding.

Drumsurn hall gets the go-ahead after council funding reprieve

The hall is a central part of the Drumsurn community.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Drumsurn Community Association has cleared the final hurdle in their plans to build a new hall after the existing building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The development has been rescued after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed to fund the proposal.

Initial funding for a new hall in Drumsurn to act as a base for the local Community Association had been lost after a required bat survey caused significant delay to the project.

However, at a meeting of the council's Leisure and Development Committee, councillors unanimously agreed to provide funding to complete the work.

A combination of Rural Development Programme underspend, Village Renewal funding and an additional council contribution of £64,000 will be used to finance the project.

Chairperson of Drumsurn Community Association, Michelle Friel, said the new facility will be a 'true blessing' for the local area.

“We are absolutely delighted that plans have been passed for funding at last week's Council meeting,” she told Derry Now.

“We would like to thank the council staff who have been working tremendously hard on our behalf and to the councillors of the area for their support. It is greatly appreciated.

“To be able to have this new purpose built facility in the heart of our community will be a true blessing which will enable us as a group to do even more for our residents of the greater Drumsurn area.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie