Huge changes at Housing Executive will see a greater focus on tackling social housing shortage in Derry

There is to be a new focus on addressing the shortage of social housing in Derry.

It was revealed today that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive is to undergo the biggest shake-up in its 50-year history.

The organisation will be split in two with its landlord arm becoming an independent mutual organisation.

This will enable it to borrow money and start building houses again.

The Housing Executive, which is Northern Ireland's public housing authority, has not built houses for about 20 years.

Instead, social housing has been built by housing associations.

The shake-up was announced by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, who said change is needed to increase the supply of social homes.

"We need to build and allocate more social homes to meet growing need.

"We need housing sectors beyond social housing to provide affordable and suitable homes."

The Minister said there is also a commitment to prioritise the areas of highest housing need which, she said, included 'north and west Belfast and Derry City'.