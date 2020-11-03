Huge changes at Housing Executive will see a greater focus on tackling social housing shortage in Derry

Contact
There is to be a new focus on addressing the shortage of social housing in Derry.
It was revealed today that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive is to undergo the biggest shake-up in its 50-year history.
The organisation will be split in two with its landlord arm becoming an independent mutual organisation.
This will enable it to borrow money and start building houses again.
The Housing Executive, which is Northern Ireland's public housing authority, has not built houses for about 20 years.
Instead, social housing has been built by housing associations.
The shake-up was announced by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, who said change is needed to increase the supply of social homes.
"We need to build and allocate more social homes to meet growing need.
"We need housing sectors beyond social housing to provide affordable and suitable homes."
The Minister said there is also a commitment to prioritise the areas of highest housing need which, she said, included 'north and west Belfast and Derry City'.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.