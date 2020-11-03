Special photographic project in Derry helps to keep the focus on older people during lockdown

Contact
Some of the photos on the fence of Pilot's Row Community Centre.
A special photographic project has been launched in Derry to highlight the isolation that many older people are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos of many local people have placed on the perimeter fence of Pilot's Row Community Centre.
The aim of the initiative is that 'social distancing should not mean social isolation'.
It has been organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) and the Gasyard Wall Feile as part of the Feile's Streets Alive project.
BBHF spokesperson Mary Breslin said: “As community workers we know that social distancing is taking its toll on many people. Loneliness can affect us at any age but many older people are facing specific challenges at the moment when it comes to staying connected with others.”
