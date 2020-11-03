Security alert ends as a suspicious device left at a shop in Galliagh is declared an elaborate hoax

Contact
There was another security alert in Derry last night.
Police said a suspicious object that was located at the Fairview Road area of Galliagh yesterday evening.
Local sources said the device was left in a shop which had to close as a result.
The device was examined by ATO and was declared an elaborate hoax.
Earlier yesterday, another suspicious device was found at Collon Lane in Derry.
This led to evacuation of the nearby St Columb's College and a number of houses.
The device found at Collon Lane was also declared an elaborate hoax.
