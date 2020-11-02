Contact

Derry crisis support service extends its opening hours in direct response to the impact of the pandemic

Concerns over people's mental health during the lockdown

Depression is the thief of hope - but it can be beaten

The CCIS supports people who are struggling in their lives.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A crisis support service in Derry has extended the hours that it operates in response to the impact of the pandemic.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) has been running since January 2019.

The service, which is based at the Holywell Trust building at Bishop Street, provides a 'safe space' for people at their lowest ebb.

To date, the service and its staff have been credited with saving many lives.

At present, the service operates from 8pm to 8am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

However, in response to the adverse impact of the ongoing pandemic on many people's mental health, CCIS staff will now be available every night.

Alongside its current hours, the service will also operate from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

This means the service will be available every night of the week.

