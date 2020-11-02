Motorists being urged to avoid badly flooded area in Derry

Motorists are tonight being asked to avoid a flooded area of Derry.

Local councillor Mickey Cooper said the 'bywash' area between Rosemount and Glenowen is 'badly flooded'.

He urged motorists to avoid the area as the road is 'almost impassable'.

"I have asked Roads Service to clean out the gullies in the morning as this has been the most common cause of the issue in the past," said the Sinn Fein councillor.