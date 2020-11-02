Stunning new 'light up in the dark' mural painted on a wall in Derry's Waterside

The group behind the world-famous Derry Girls mural has struck again with a stunning piece of public art in the city.

UV Arts, the social enterprise based at the Playhouse arts venue, has created the mural in the city’s Waterside area to help communicate the introduction of Ulster Bank’s new polymer £20 notes which members of the public have begun to see in shops, ATMs and elsewhere in recent weeks.

Some elements of the note are drawn from the ornate decoration found on and in famous public buildings, corporate architecture and domestic homes in Derry, Belfast and elsewhere.

The new mural, on a prominent site on the Glendermott Road close to Ulster Bank’s Waterside branch, features the notes’ striking artwork, including the skeletons and bats painted in ‘glow in the dark paint’ to be visible at night.

Ulster Bank is making images and video of the work available through digital channels so that members of the public don’t have to go to see it in person until Covid restrictions are no longer in place.

It will however be visible to passing motorists on the busy thoroughfare.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking in Northern Ireland, said: “Our purpose at Ulster Bank is to champion the potential of people, families and businesses in Northern Ireland. The new designs do that by highlighting and celebrating some of the great things about Northern Ireland.”

Karl Porter of UV Arts said: “Bank notes are an important part of life here and it has been great to be involved in this project. I’m really proud of the work and I think it’s particularly poignant given where we find ourselves at the minute.

"I really hope the work not only informs people about the new notes, but also reminds them of good times and gives them hope that we can get back to having the Hallowe’en celebrations and other aspects of social life next year.”

The date for withdrawal of the paper £20 notes is yet to be announced and customers can continue to use them until this time.

However, the bank is encouraging people to begin exchanging them now for the new polymer £20 notes in any of Ulster Bank’s 44 branches across Northern Ireland.