Derry councillor speaks of her own tough experiences as a schoolgirl during uniform debate

A Derry councillor has spoken of her experience of being subjected to 'sexual jibes and innuendos' when wearing a skirt as part of her school uniform.

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Thursday asking the council to support the choice of female students to wear trousers as opposed to skirts.

Earlier this year, St Cecilia's College became the latest local school to allow its pupils to wear trousers as part of their uniform.

However, the ban on trousers remains in place in some other schools.

Cllr Cusack said it was 'hard to believe' that all schools had not changed their uniform policies.

Speaking about her own experience, Cllr Cusack said: “I remember going on the bus from Derry to Strabane daily in the winter months and walking up the Curley Hill freezing in a wee skirt and socks and sitting all day cold and wet.

“And then to add insult to injury, on the way home having to suffer abuse myself and my friends with sexual jibes and inuendos and that came not only from young lads, it also came from young adults.

“That was excruciating for a young person to have to endure, especially a young woman who is very body and self-conscious at that age.

“That is something that I wouldn't want future generations to have to endure,” she added.

Cllr Cusack's motion was supported by all other councillors part from Aontu councillor Anne McCloskey who said it was up to a school's Board of Governors and parents to decide its uniform policy, and not local government.