Derry man described as a 'menace' is banned from travelling in a car unless it is a taxi

A Derry man endangered lives when driving with a ‘cornucopia of drugs’ in his system, a local judge said today.

Wayne Campbell, 36, of Clon Elagh, was charged at Derry Magistrates Court with driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on November 8, 2019.

He’s further charged with driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for police on May 28 of this year.

Campbell appeared in court by way of video link from Maghaberry prison.

Applying for bail, the court heard that the defendant wants to return to his address at Clon Elagh.

District Judge Barney McElholm said: “This is the measure of Mr Campbell, knowing he was disqualified he goes out and buys a motor vehicle.”

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney assured the judge that his client does not have access to a vehicle now.

He added that any argument made has been eclipsed by the period of time Campbell has now spent in custody.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative acknowledged that the 36-year-old’s case isn’t going to see the Crown Court this year.

Judge McElholm said it has been ‘going on for a considerable time’.

He added: “Campbell is not just breaking the law but putting other people’s lives at risk.

“He was driving on drink and drugs and dangerous driving. This man is a menace.

“It’s got to the point where the court can’t tolerate the delays.”

Granting bail, the district judge added conditions stating he must not purchase or hire a motor vehicle.

He is prohibited from travelling in a vehicle unless it is a registered legal taxi, bus or train.

In addition, he’s not allowed to consume alcohol and must submit to a preliminary breath test if required to do so by the police.

Campbell will also be curfewed and have an electronic tag.

“It was not so much a cocktail of drugs he had in him but a cornucopia,” Judge McElholm concluded.

The defendant’s case will appear before the court again on November 26.