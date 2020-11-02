Derry security alert ends as police say suspicious device found beside a school was 'elaborate hoax'

Contact
A police officer pictured at the scene this morning.
A security alert in Derry has ended.
A suspicious device discovered in the Buncrana Road area this morning has been examined by ATO and declared an elaborate hoax.
Residents who left their homes have now been allowed to return.
During this morning's alert, pupils and staff at the nearby St Columb's College were evacuated.
Inspector Vince Redmond said: "I understand the disruption this incident caused for local residents who had to leave their homes as our officers worked to make the area safe.
"I want to thank the local community for their understanding and patience.
"Those involved showed a complete disregard to public safety and the education and welfare of those pupils impacted.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101, and quote reference number 330 02/11/20.”
