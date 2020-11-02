Homes evacuated in Derry security alert

Contact
Police evacuating homes in the Slievemore area.
A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Derry.
It follows the discovery of suspect device close to the rear of St Columb's College on the Buncrana Road.
Pupils and staff from the school have been evacuated as have residents in the Slievemore area.
Inspector Vince Redmond said the nearby Templemore Sports Complex had been opened as a 'rest centre.'
He added: "We appreciate the disruption this is having. We will work to ensure this is kept to a minimum. We want to thank the community for their patience. We will keep you updated."
