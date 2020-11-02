Pupils and staff evacuated from St Columb's College in Derry following the discovery of a suspect device

Contact
Pupils at St Columb's College were evacuated a short time ago.
Pupils and staff at St Columb's College in Derry have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspect device.
The device was found this morning at Collon Lane at the rear of the school.
As a result, the decision was taken to evacuate the school.
In a message to parents, the school said the decision was taken following advice from the PSNI.
Parents are being asked to arrange for their sons to be picked up.
The main school car park will be unavailable but the school's football pitches will be available for parking.
The school is also trying to arrange buses to take pupils to the Foyle Street depot.
The PSNI said that no homes in the area have been evacuated.
