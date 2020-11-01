Derry taxi driver 'badly shaken' after his vehicle is attacked by stonethrowers in Derry

Contact
A large dent on the driver's door which was caused by one of the stones thrown at the vehicle.
A taxi has been badly damaged after the vehicle was hit by a number of stones thrown during an attack in the Galliagh area of Derry.
The attack took place around 8.45pm on Friday.
The driver works for Thornhill Taxis.
A spokesperson said the company said the car was attacked by three teenagers at the entrance to Bloomfield Park.
The car was dented by the stones and the driver was 'badly shaken' by the attack.
"The driver had to go home. Not only did he lose a nights revenue, he also faces a significant bill to repair his car," said the Thornhill Taxis spokesperson.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.