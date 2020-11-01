Derry taxi driver 'badly shaken' after his vehicle is attacked by stonethrowers in Derry

A taxi has been badly damaged after the vehicle was hit by a number of stones thrown during an attack in the Galliagh area of Derry.

The attack took place around 8.45pm on Friday.

The driver works for Thornhill Taxis.

A spokesperson said the company said the car was attacked by three teenagers at the entrance to Bloomfield Park.

The car was dented by the stones and the driver was 'badly shaken' by the attack.

"The driver had to go home. Not only did he lose a nights revenue, he also faces a significant bill to repair his car," said the Thornhill Taxis spokesperson.