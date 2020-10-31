Foyle Bridge in Derry closed because of strong winds

The Foyle Bridge in Derry has been closed as a result of strong winds.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said it has been inundated with reports of flooding and fallen tree reports throughout all parts of Northern Ireland since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Local Dfi Roads staff are out attending these incidents to get the roads reopened as soon as possible.

Road users are advised to exercise caution while travelling today as there is a possibility of storm debris being on roads.